Priest from Catholic Diocese of Phoenix tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Coronavirus has hit the Catholic Church in Phoenix. A priest from the Catholic Diocese have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bishop Thomas Olmsted and another priest are being tested and are now quarantined.

As a result, the diocese says the following parishioners should consider being tested for COVID-19:

  • Anyone who attended 6 P.M. mass for the past two Sundays at Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral
  • Anyone who came into contact with Father Rafael Umana

"Fr. Rafael Umaña has tested positive for COVID-19. His condition has steadily improved, and he has been taking extra precautions in the rectory for everyone’s health and safety," a statement from the diocese reads.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

