Priest from Catholic Diocese of Phoenix tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus has hit the Catholic Church in Phoenix. A priest from the Catholic Diocese have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bishop Thomas Olmsted and another priest are being tested and are now quarantined.

As a result, the diocese says the following parishioners should consider being tested for COVID-19:

Anyone who attended 6 P.M. mass for the past two Sundays at Saints Simon and Jude Cathedral

Anyone who came into contact with Father Rafael Umana

"Fr. Rafael Umaña has tested positive for COVID-19. His condition has steadily improved, and he has been taking extra precautions in the rectory for everyone’s health and safety," a statement from the diocese reads.

Read the full statement here.

