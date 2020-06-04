Protesters take different route during Thursday's protest over George Floyd's death

On Thursday, over a week following the death of George Floyd, protesters once again gathered in Phoenix for a peaceful protest.

Floyd died on May 25, after now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held him to the ground by putting his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has sparked unrest and violence across the nation.

On Wednesday, charges against Chauvin were upgraded to second-degree murder, and charges were also filed against the other three officers involved in the incident. The three officers involved are identified as Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

A memorial service for Floyd took place in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Protesters took different route Thursday

During Thursday's march, protesters took a different route, with the massive crowd making its way north on 1st Avenue and south on Central. The route started at Phoenix City Hall, and ended in front of the courthouse.

“We did the police thing yesterday. Today we’re going to the courts and give our demands until we get answers," said Khiry Wilson.

On Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey addressed the protests during a news conference on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In Arizona, we're listening, and we're looking at this as an American moment where change can happen," said Gov. Ducey.