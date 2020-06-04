Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey addresses protests in Phoenix amid furor over George Floyd's death

article

During a news conference held to address the state's ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Doug Ducey also took some time to address the recent protests and unrest in Arizona that took place amid national uproar over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25, after now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held him to the ground by putting his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has sparked unrest and violence across the nation.

On Wednesday, charges against Chauvin were upgraded to second-degree murder, and charges were also filed against the other three officers involved in the incident. The three officers involved are identified as Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

A memorial service for Floyd took place in Minneapolis on Thursday.

During the start of the news conference, Gov. Ducey acknowledged that thousands have protested, day after day, in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

"In Arizona, we will listen, and we will act," Gov. Ducey said. The governor went on to say that the state is looking at this as an "American moment where change can happen."

Gov. Ducey also said Arizona's statewide curfew, which was instituted following unrest and incidents of vandalism and looting in Phoenix and Scottsdale, is working, but also said peaceful protesters and rioters won't be confused.

DPS Colonel Heston Silbert, who was also present during the news conference, said he hopes Floyd's death can be representative of "us becoming a better country."

When asked about a request from Arizona's Democratic state lawmakers to call a special session to address police reform, Gov. Ducey said he will work with legislators from both parties on the issue.

On Thursday, it was reported that Arizona's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, called for a series of police reforms he said are needed in the wake of Floyd's death.