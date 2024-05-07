Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
5
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

AAWL adopting out pets a year and older for free through May 15

By
Updated  May 7, 2024 5:03pm MST
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Arizona Animal Welfare League wants to empty its shelters, and for the next week, people can adopt pets there for free.

This is thanks to the Bissel Pet Foundation. It's sponsoring adoption fees for the next week.

AAWL adopting out pets a year and older for free

This is for all pets over a year old at both the main shelter and Chandler adoption center.

AAWL has many pets who have been there for over 100 days and are still looking for their forever homes.

The adoption special runs from May 1-15.

Click here to learn more about the adoption event.Relat

Related: Dog rescued from Lookout Mountain ready for adoption

Related: Maricopa Co. waives adoption fees through June 18