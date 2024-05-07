AAWL adopting out pets a year and older for free through May 15

The Arizona Animal Welfare League wants to empty its shelters, and for the next week, people can adopt pets there for free.

This is thanks to the Bissel Pet Foundation. It's sponsoring adoption fees for the next week.

This is for all pets over a year old at both the main shelter and Chandler adoption center.

AAWL has many pets who have been there for over 100 days and are still looking for their forever homes.

The adoption special runs from May 1-15.

Click here to learn more about the adoption event.