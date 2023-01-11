Queen Creek Police introduce K-9's Obi and Jack

The Queen Creek Police Department is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Wednesday by introducing its newest four-legged officers.

Queen Creek Police began patrolling the streets on Jan. 11, 2022. The department says K-9's Obi and Jack will be great assets to the department and community.

"QCPD has officially been on patrol for one year so we thought it was the perfect time for you to meet two of the newest members of the department!" Queen Creek Police wrote on Facebook.

Obi's handler is Officer Deanna Kuhn. Jack's handler is Officer Ryan Grossman.