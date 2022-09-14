R. Kelly verdict: Singer found guilty in Chicago trial

For the second consecutive summer, a federal jury has convicted Chicago-born R&B superstar R. Kelly.

The decision comes at the end of a month-long trial featuring roughly 30 witnesses, including four women who said Kelly sexually abused them when they were teenagers in the 1990s. Jurors viewed graphic videos at the heart of the feds’ case against Kelly, and they heard that Kelly enlisted others to hunt such videos down when he first faced prosecution in the 2000s.

Still, an aggressive alliance of defense attorneys spent the last several weeks working to undermine the feds at every turn, hoping to inject serious doubt into the jurors’ minds.

Kelly is already serving a 30-year sentence for his racketeering conviction last year in New York. Federal prosecutors in Chicago and New York revealed twin indictments against the superstar in July 2019, and authorities effectively ended his freedom when they arrested him outside of Trump Tower in Chicago that month. His New York conviction is expected to keep him behind bars until at least his late 70s.

In the Chicago trial, Kelly faced charges alleging child pornography, obstruction of justice and the enticement of minors into criminal sexual activity. The case involved five accusers, four videos, 13 counts and 24 years of accusations dating back to 1996.

On trial alongside Kelly was his former business manager, Derrel McDavid, and former assistant, Milton "June" Brown. Kelly and Brown declined to testify, but McDavid spent more than two days on the witness stand answering questions in his own defense.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo told jurors during closing arguments that "Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years. He committed horrible crimes against children. And he didn’t do it alone."

Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean told them Kelly "did some beautiful things when it came to making music, and he should not be stripped of every bit of humanity that he has."

Central to Kelly’s latest trial was the testimony of a woman known to jurors as "Jane." Though she denied for years that she appeared on the notorious video that led to Kelly’s first trial on child pornography charges in 2008, Jane finally took the stand last month to testify against him.

Now in her late 30s, Jane said the singer began to sexually abuse her when she was around 14 and Kelly was in his early 30s. She said it began after she asked him to be her godfather. She told jurors that three videos at issue in Kelly’s latest trial depicted her abuse. Among them was the same video at the center of Kelly’s 2008 trial.

That video was sent anonymously to the Chicago Sun-Times in 2002. The newspaper turned it over to police.

After hearing from Jane, jurors viewed 17 clips from the three videos. Though their monitors were blocked from public view, the audio could still be heard in the courtroom, including a female voice repeatedly referring to her "14-year-old" body.

R&B superstar R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center in Chicago to attend a closed-door hearing in a court fight with his ex-wife over child support on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

As the trial progressed, jurors heard from three women who also testified about sexual encounters involving Kelly and Jane when Jane was underage, corroborating Jane’s testimony.

One of them was Lisa Van Allen, a former girlfriend and longtime accuser of Kelly’s who appeared in the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly." She testified along with two others — Charles Freeman and Keith Murrell — about attempts to track down videos of Kelly and Jane amid Kelly’s child-pornography prosecution in the 2000s.

All three testified under immunity deals.

Van Allen long claimed that she was 17 when she met Kelly and first had a sexual encounter with him. But in this trial, she acknowledged they actually crossed paths when she was 18. Later that same year, in 1998, she said she had a three-way sexual encounter with Kelly and Jane, who Kelly insisted was his 16-year-old neighbor.

Jane turned 14 in 1998.

Later, in 2000, Van Allen said she took a VHS tape from Kelly that featured three sex scenes. Two allegedly depicted Kelly and Jane, while the third featured Kelly, Jane and Van Allen. She said she sent the tape to Murrell, a friend of hers, because she didn’t want it in her possession. She said she learned in 2007 that he still had it — and that it could be for sale.

Van Allen said she then reached out to Kelly, who promised her $250,000 to spend however she needed in order to get the tape back. Van Allen and Murrell were ultimately paid $100,000 each by Kelly and McDavid to return the tape, according to charges in the case.

Freeman testified that Kelly reached out to him in 2001 and asked him to recover some tapes that he’d lost. Freeman said he wound up talking to McDavid and a private investigator, Jack Palladino, and he said he demanded $1 million to recover a "performance tape."

Freeman said he found the tape at a home near Atlanta and "immediately" made copies. His description of the video on the tape matched two of the videos described by Jane.

Though Freeman never got his $1 million, he said he collected more than a half-million dollars in mostly cash payments over the years from Kelly’s associates. He said he only handed his remaining copies of the tape over in 2019 to his attorney, who gave them to law enforcement, when he learned he could be facing charges.

McDavid took the stand in the trial’s final days of testimony, denying key aspects of the story told by Freeman, Van Allen and Murrell. He called Freeman a "rotten piece of sh—," and he said Van Allen was caught in "lie after lie after lie" when she testified against Kelly during his 2008 trial.

McDavid said he didn’t believe the repeated claims of sexual abuse leveled against Kelly in the 2000s. But he acknowledged that, after sitting through Kelly’s latest trial, he’d "learned a lot of things" and was "embarrassed."

Finally, jurors heard from three additional accusers, referred to in court as "Pauline," "Tracy" and "Nia." A fifth accuser, "Brittany," did not take the stand. Kelly is charged with enticing all four of those women, and Jane, into criminal sexual activity.

Pauline, now in her late 30s, said Jane introduced her to Kelly when they were 14. Pauline said she once caught Jane naked with Kelly and that the singer encouraged the girls to kiss and fondle each other. Pauline said she began having sexual intercourse with Kelly when she was 15 or 16.

Tracy, now 40, insisted she was 16 when she was introduced to Kelly in 1999 by her boss during an internship at Epic Records. She said her encounters with Kelly soon turned sexual, and she described an incident in which Kelly told her and Jane to perform oral sex on him.

Tracy filed a lawsuit against Kelly in 2001. At the time, she claimed she met Kelly in 2000, when she was 17.

Finally, Nia testified that she met Kelly at age 15 in 1996. She said she saw Kelly at a mall in Atlanta, approached him seeking an autograph but also walked away with his phone number. She said they began to talk on the phone, and eventually she told Kelly her age.

Nia alleged that Kelly made arrangements for her to travel to see one of his concerts in Minneapolis. She said she brought a rose for him along on the trip. The morning after the concert, she said Kelly visited her in a hotel room, touched her breasts and began to masturbate. Once he finished, she said he left "in a rush."

"When he left, the rose was still there," Nia said.

Nia said she then spent the summer with family in Chicago. While in town, she said she and her cousins visited Kelly in his recording studio. During that visit, she said she slipped into a hallway to see Kelly, who made out with her and fondled her.

After that visit, she said Kelly stopped returning her calls.