"Rage Release Room" in Tempe helps you de-stress

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Looking for a way to relieve stress? Simply Smashing Rage Release Room in Tempe is open for business and it's for more than just fun.

"We call this a safe place to lose control," said Steve Wilk, the owner.

Simply Smashing Rage Release Room is all about recreational and therapeutic destruction.

"We have inanimate objects of all types, we have glass, ceramic, electronics, TVs, machines, printers, and sometimes toilets and aquariums so a big variety for people to smash," said Wilk.

Owner Steve Wilk says the point of his business is simple, but life is not, that's why you need a release, like smashing a plate, vase, or even something a little bit more personal.

"Two-thirds of the people do it just because it's fun, the other third comes in because there's some stress in their life," said Wilk.

Steve's clients range from bachelorette parties and team building outings to letting off steam over a breakup, adding the act of destroying an inanimate object can actually help heal, like when a young boy who had just lost his father came in.

Advertisement

"He came out, and he was actually lighter, and he was giggling he had fun so it gave him at least a short break from the pain that he was going through," said Wilk.

Steve says he loves what he does and what it can do for others.

"Most places you go in, you break it you buy it, here you buy it then you break it," said Wilk.

For more information on Simply Smashing, click here.