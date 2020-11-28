Tempe Fire crews rescue man from a hole created by a water leak

Tempe Fire Department crews rescued a man out of a hole on the night of Saturday, Nov. 28.

The hole was at Kyrene and Elliot roads and was a result of a water leak, the Tempe Fire Department said.

"He was pinned by a sidewalk that slid down onto one of his lower legs. He was alert and oriented and not in obvious pain," Tempe Fire said.

The man was safely rescued and isn't facing serious injuries. The hole will be addressed by utility crews.