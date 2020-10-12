Roberta McCain, mother of late Sen. John McCain, dies at 108

article

Roberta McCain, the mother of late Arizona Senator John McCain, has died.

Cindy McCain tweeted the news of Roberta McCain's passing on Oct. 12, saying "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend."

Roberta McCain was 108 years old.

This story was reported from Phoenix.

