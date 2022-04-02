Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian journalist speaks out after he was hurt covering humanitarian efforts

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, a Ukrainian journalist is talking about his experience while covering the armed conflict.

One week ago, Andriy Tsaplienko, who has been covering conflict and war for more than two decades, was hit by Russian shelling.

"I was wounded by the first wave of the explosions," said Tsaplienko. "My colleagues told me ‘you are in blood. Your trousers are in blood.’"

Tsaplienko was hit while covering the humanitarian efforts in Chernihiv.

"The situation was calm, and everything has changed totally in moments," said Tsaplienko. "In five minutes, there was total hell around us."

Now, Tsaplienko is in the hospital.

"I have to confess I feel myself incredibly lucky," said Tsaplienko.

Tsaplienko is not the only journalist who has been injured. Juan Arreedondo, a journalist and former Arizona State University visiting professor, was shot while filming refugees fleeing.

"We were going to film other refugees leaving, and we got into a car, someone offered to take us to the other bridge, and we crossed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us," said Arredondo.

As he recovers, Tsaplienko shared these words, after witnessing Russians using weapons against journalists and civilians.

"I think this was a barbaric killing," said Tsaplienko.

Tsaplienko said he believes Ukraine will win, but to do so, he says his country needs military support from the West.

