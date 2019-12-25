Salvation Army feeding thousands of Valley residents for Christmas

The Salvation Army will serve 8,000 meals to Valley residents this Christmas.

The holiday festivities start at 9:00 a.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center south building.

Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Officials with the Salvation Army say they will serve 8,000 meals this year both in person and through delivery. They say anyone is welcome to join in the holiday fun, not just those in need.

In addition to meals, there will be other activities such as pictures with Santa, crafts, hair cuts, games and more.

The event would not be possible without the 1,500 volunteers who will be spending their day with the Salvation Army, including some from the University of Phoenix.