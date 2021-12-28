Expand / Collapse search
San Antonio grandfather graduates college alongside granddaughter

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Education
Storyful

An 88-year-old grandfather in San Antonio, Texas, ends the year as a new college graduate – alongside his 23-year-old granddaughter. Video courtesy University of Texas at San Antonio via Storyful.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An 88-year-old grandfather in San Antonio, Texas, ends the year as a new college graduate, alongside his 23-year-old granddaughter.

Rene Neira graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) on December 11, receiving a degree of recognition in Economics, while his granddaughter Melanie Salazar received a bachelor’s degree in Communications. Footage recorded by UTSA shows the pair waving to the audience as their names were called.

According to reports, Neira and Salazar enrolled at UTSA in 2017 and would carpool to school and study together.

