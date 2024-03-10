Saudi business leaving Arizona valley; Kate Middleton photo draws speculation | Nightly Roundup

From a Saudi business leaving an Arizona valley after it was targeted by the state over groundwater use, to the call for justice after a hit-and-run driver ran a woman down, here are tonight's top stories from FOX 10.
1. A Saudi business is leaving Arizona valley after it was targeted by the state over groundwater use
The Arizona governor’s office said the State Land Department decided not to renew the leases the company had in Butler Valley due to the "excessive amounts of water being pumped from the land — free of charge."
2. Dead body found on rural Maricopa County road, sheriff's office says
A dead body was found in rural Maricopa County early Sunday morning and deputies are looking into what might've happened.
3. Phoenix firefighter accused of causing $25K of damage to a townhome during alleged romantic dispute
A Phoenix firefighter was arrested after police say he caused more than $25,000 of damage to a townhome. Investigators think this all stemmed from an alleged affair.
4. First photo showing Kate Middleton since surgery draws more speculation
Kate was seen in a photo posted Sunday to her official Instagram account celebrating Mother’s Day in the UK, but the photo was later pulled by several news agencies over "manipulation" concerns.
5. Truck registered to member of law enforcement involved in deadly hit-and-run near New River, MCSO says
A memorial near New River was held two weeks after the deadly hit-and-run of a woman who was on a jog. The sheriff's office says the truck involved belongs to a member of law enforcement.