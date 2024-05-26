Scottsdale Community College’s School of Film+Theatre recognized by Variety

Scottsdale Community College’s School of Film+Theatre is receiving national recognition from a major publication.

It's without question that there's been a revolving door of talent at the school. It's something Bill True has seen during his nine and a half years as the department chair.

"It has been the most rewarding thing I've ever done in my life because I get to see the fruits of their labors and more importantly, I get to see their lives transform," he said.

The school was recently named one of the top film schools in America for 2024 by Variety.

"Variety was finally able to kind of notice that this little program that could is here on the edge of Scottsdale and we were very fortunate that they not only noticed us, but actually came out and toured the campus and saw first hand and saw the amazing stuff our students were doing," True said.

The school produces up to 500 student productions a year.

The hands-on instruction is something film student Freddy Sauceda was attracted to.

"There's very little ‘no's’ you get from staff and I think that's actually a good thing because you really get to kind of express yourself fully the way you want to, while at the same time kind of harnessing and chipping away and sculpting that idea to make it possible, make it a reality," he said.

Staff says enrollment last year was up 20%.

The college offers state-of-the-art facilities, lighting and equipment – allowing students to get the real-world production experience they need.

"I'm a big fan of giving credit where credit is due and I think that SCC has earned that credit just because it is a stand-out school," Sauceda said. "I've learned a lot in my two years that I've been here."

This is the second year in a row that SCC has been included in Variety's list. Those part of it are grateful for the recognition.

"The best part of it has been our students walking around with their heads held a little higher, their shoulders a little squarer," True said.

