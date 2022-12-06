Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale garage fire sends smoke billowing into air; 'small explosions' heard

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

Massive plume of smoke shoots out of Scottsdale home

The Scottsdale Fire Department captured footage of a massive plume of smoke coming out of the roof of a home that was engulfed in flames.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Fire crews from Phoenix and Scottsdale are working to extinguish a fire that sent large amounts of smoke billowing through the air on Tuesday.

Scottsdale firefighters discovered a garage that was fully engulfed in flames near Scottsdale Road and Mescal Street.

Four cars were inside, and first responders reported hearing "small explosions and ammunition" going off, officials said.

It's unknown if anyone was injured.

The scene of a large fire in Scottsdale.

The scene of a large fire in Scottsdale.

More Arizona headlines