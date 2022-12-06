Scottsdale garage fire sends smoke billowing into air; 'small explosions' heard

Fire crews from Phoenix and Scottsdale are working to extinguish a fire that sent large amounts of smoke billowing through the air on Tuesday.

Scottsdale firefighters discovered a garage that was fully engulfed in flames near Scottsdale Road and Mescal Street.

Four cars were inside, and first responders reported hearing "small explosions and ammunition" going off, officials said.

It's unknown if anyone was injured.

The scene of a large fire in Scottsdale.

