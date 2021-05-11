Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale gym's new approach to getting you in shape: no mirrors

By
Published 
Fitness and Well-being
FOX 10 Phoenix

Scottsdale gym offers 'no mirror' workouts

FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - At RockBox Fitness, you'll find weights, ropes, and all kinds of exercise equipment, but the one thing that's missing? Mirrors.

They don't believe in mirrors, as owner Tina Ching says they are just a distraction. When you're in class, it's all about focusing on the moves.

"We want them to focus on their goals and on their workout rather than looking at themselves in the mirror."

The workouts are jam packed.

You'll hit all three of the stations during each class.

"It is boxing, kickboxing, and functional and we try to focus every single day on something different. Full body upper body core and lower body."

They're looking for new members and offer a variety of classes, hoping to get you in the door.

"We have classes every single day."

It's all about focusing on the workout. The first class is free. RockBox Fitness is located near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard.

Online: https://rockboxfitness.com/location/scottsdale



 

More Arizona headlines:

Exclusive look inside the new Public Safety Training facility in Gilbert
slideshow

Exclusive look inside the new Public Safety Training facility in Gilbert

FOX 10 photojournalist Brian Kae gives us an exclusive look inside the brand new Public Safety Training Academy in Gilbert for the next generation of first-responders.

20 governors urge Biden to act on border crisis, hit 'unacceptable' plans to house migrants in states
slideshow

20 governors urge Biden to act on border crisis, hit 'unacceptable' plans to house migrants in states

Migrants are pouring across the Rio Grande, and Border Patrol says their resources are stretched thin. This - as several governors, including Arizona's Doug Ducey, are urging the Biden administration to take action.

AHS: Emaciated Great Dane rescued from neglect; Phoenix woman arrested
slideshow

AHS: Emaciated Great Dane rescued from neglect; Phoenix woman arrested

AHS says a 3-year-old female Great Dane named Pandora was found locked in a crate without food or water and weighed just 57 pounds.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters