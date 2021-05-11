Scottsdale gym's new approach to getting you in shape: no mirrors

At RockBox Fitness, you'll find weights, ropes, and all kinds of exercise equipment, but the one thing that's missing? Mirrors.

They don't believe in mirrors, as owner Tina Ching says they are just a distraction. When you're in class, it's all about focusing on the moves.

"We want them to focus on their goals and on their workout rather than looking at themselves in the mirror."

The workouts are jam packed.

You'll hit all three of the stations during each class.

"It is boxing, kickboxing, and functional and we try to focus every single day on something different. Full body upper body core and lower body."

They're looking for new members and offer a variety of classes, hoping to get you in the door.

"We have classes every single day."

It's all about focusing on the workout. The first class is free. RockBox Fitness is located near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard.

Online: https://rockboxfitness.com/location/scottsdale







More Arizona headlines:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters