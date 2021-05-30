Scottsdale Police: Arrest made in connection with found body at Papago Park

article

Scottsdale Police officials announced on May 30 that they have arrested a person in connection with the discovery of a person's body at Papago Park on May 23.

According to various statements released by police officials on may 23, a caller reported seeing the body to officers at 8 a.m. near Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road. The body was reportedly found along a trail in the area.

At the time, police said the person who died was "connected with suspicious circumstances." That person has since been identified as 29-year-old Julian Gianfranco Gonzales.

Gonzales' death, according to Scottsdale Police officials, is unrelated to the discovery of another body in a body of water on the same day.

Police: Suspect knew victim

On May 30, police announced that 28-year-old Edward Nichole Hughes has been arrested in connection with Gonzales' death.

Scottsdale Police officials say they took over the investigation into Gonzales' death on May 25, after evidence linked the case to a Scottsdale home. They say Hughes is a known acquaintance of Gonzales.

Anyone with information should call Scottsdale Police.

