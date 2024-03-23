Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
8
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MDT until MON 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Scottsdale road rage crash leads to shooting on Loop 101, DPS says

By
Updated  March 23, 2024 8:29pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two people are in trouble after Arizona troopers say they were involved in a road rage crash that led to a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale.

Just before 1:10 p.m. on March 23, Arizona DPS says two drivers were involved in a crash caused by road rage on Loop 101 near Via Linda.

After the crash, DPS says one of the people involved shot at the other car. No one ended up being hit by gunfire.

"Both drivers are facing criminal charges for their actions during the incident," DPS said.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the incident happened: