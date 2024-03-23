Scottsdale road rage crash leads to shooting on Loop 101, DPS says

Two people are in trouble after Arizona troopers say they were involved in a road rage crash that led to a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale.

Just before 1:10 p.m. on March 23, Arizona DPS says two drivers were involved in a crash caused by road rage on Loop 101 near Via Linda.

After the crash, DPS says one of the people involved shot at the other car. No one ended up being hit by gunfire.

"Both drivers are facing criminal charges for their actions during the incident," DPS said.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the incident happened: