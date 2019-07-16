Searchers find missing 2-year-old girl who wandered from Michigan campsite

Authorities in Northern Michigan say they have found a 2-year-old girl who wandered away as her family was preparing to leave a woodland campsite in northern Michigan.

State police say Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing from the campsite in Oscoda County about 8:15 a.m. Monday and her pink coat was found a few hundred yards from where she was last seen. Police dogs and a helicopter have been taking part in the search for Gabriella, which resumed Tuesday morning.

Around 11:40 Tuesday, MSP Northern Michigan tweeted that Gabriella had been found alive and promised more details to come.

During a press conference with media in the area, MSP said that the girl was found when she wandered up to a home just west of the command center. MSP had found her coat east of that center.

MSP said the home she walked up to was about a quarter of a half-of-a mile away from the campground and just outside of their initial search area. It was the next section to be searched.

Gabriella was missing her bottoms and shoes but was "alive, healthy, and unharmed," but otherwise unfazed despite spending a full 24 hours in the woods alone.

Gabriella wandered from her camp site at Reber Road west of M-23 Monday morning as her family was packing up the campsite.

Advertisement

Monroe 2-year-old goes missing in northern Michigan

People in the area were advised If they find clothing not to touch them, so keep their scent does not transfer to the clothing.

"The best thing to do if you find something is to note the location and back out," a tweet from the Michigan State Police North Post said. "This will keep the area as fresh as possible for our canine helpers.

"It is very emotional situation for (the family) and all who are searching for her."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.