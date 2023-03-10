I-17 crash near Black Canyon City leaves travelers stranded for hours; driver accused of impairment

article

A semi truck driver was likely impaired when he crashed on Interstate 17, causing commuters to be stranded on the highway for hours overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The driver had reportedly walked away from the crash site and wasn't found until hours later, when he was caught knocking on the door of a home in Black Canyon City miles away from the crash site.

According to DPS spokesman Bart Graves, the collision had happened in the southbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 246 just after 9 p.m. on March 9.

A tractor-trailer was hauling freight when the driver, "possibly impaired by drugs," lost control on a turn and crashed, blocking all the lanes and causing severe damage to the semi. The axles became completely detached from the trailer, Graves said.

Authorities were unable to reroute traffic because the semi had crashed in a construction zone and had fully blocked the travel lanes and shoulder of the highway.

"There was no place to get vehicles around the collision," Graves said. "There was also difficulty in getting an available heavy duty tow truck to the scene to remove the semi. Eventually we had to bring equipment in from Phoenix and it had to travel wrong way to get to the scene."

The delays worsened due to the damage sustained by the trailer, as it needed to be offloaded before it could be cleared off the highway.

Troopers originally thought the semi driver had died and spent a significant amount of time using K-9s and a helicopter to find him.

The driver, who was not identified, was found outside of a Black Canyon City home four miles from the collision.

He faces possible charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash. Currently, he is being medically evaluated.

