Sen. Martha McSally speaks out on coronavirus stimulus bill

On Wednesday, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) spoke with FOX 10's Matt Rodewald on the coronavirus stimulus bill that, by Wednesday night, was approved by the U.S. Senate.

The sprawling measure is the third coronavirus response bill produced by Congress and by far the largest. It builds on efforts focused on vaccines and emergency response, sick and family medical leave for workers, and food aid.

Among other things, the bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.

One of the questions surrounding the stimulus money was how soon would everyone get the money.

"What we’re hearing from the treasury is two to three weeks," said Sen. McSally.

The stimulus money could get to taxpayers quicker if they filed taxes electronically last year.

Wednesday's dramatic hold up of the package had to do with unemployment benefits. A $600 a week check could open￼ the door to jobs not being filled.

“I think there’s a legitimate concern that we want to make sure some people are incentivized to stay connected to their employer," said Sen. McSally.

Sen. McSally, however, doesn't see this as an issue for people in the Valley.

"I don’t think the problem with Arizonans is how do they get more money," said Sen. McSally. "They’re just wondering how they’re going to pay their rent and feed their family."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

