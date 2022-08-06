Serial car theft suspect arrested in south Phoenix after month-long investigation

A suspected serial car thief has been arrested by Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers in Phoenix.

On Aug. 1, detectives served search warrants at two homes near 16th Street and Broadway and 16th Street and Southern after a month-long vehicle theft investigation.

Brandon Jones, 37, was allegedly seen driving multiple stolen cars and a trailer between his home and a relative's house during the investigation.

Troopers say they found three SUVs that were reported stolen from Arkansas, an SUV from Mesa, and the engine of a pickup truck from Mesa.

A flatbed trailer and forklift reported stolen in Phoenix were also located.

Jones faces multiple theft-related charges.

