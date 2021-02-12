Several Arizona Holocaust survivors receive COVID-19 vaccine doses

Arizona's Director of the Department of Health Services (AZDHS) says despite the limited number of doses, because of their age, holocaust survivors are especially at risk of getting the most severe cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, a couple of those survivors were vaccinated at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

"We consider every Arizonan important when it comes to administering the limited doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been available, but we also know these individuals are survivors of a very tragic situation," said AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ.

The department helped nearly 40 holocaust survivors from across the state register for vaccine appointments after the state expanded Phase 1B to seniors who are ages 65 and older.

Advertisement

"This has given me the opportunity to see how vaccination against this disease truly changes lives and that’s one reason why am so happy to have the chance to vaccinate the individuals here with us today. Rise Stillman and Frieda Allweiss," Christ said.

The Phoenix Holocaust Association says it's grateful for help from state healthcare workers and their compassion in making the vaccine a priority for both Holocaust survivors and all seniors.

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment