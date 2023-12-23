Several people hurt after bull gets loose during Arizona holiday parade

Tribal officials in Northern Arizona say an incident during a holiday parade has resulted in injuries.

In a statement posted on the Facebook page of the To'Nanees'Dizi Chapter of the Navajo Nation, officials state that during a parade in Tuba City on Dec. 22, a bull somehow got loose, and made its way onto Main Street near the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation headquarters.

"The bull had struck several people, causing various injuries. Navajo Emergency Medical Services responded and these individuals were immediately taken to TCRHCC," read a portion of the statement.

Officials did not reveal how many people were injured.

"This was a very unfortunate incident, and we are asking our community to keep those injured and their families in your thoughts and prayers," read a portion of the statement.

Map of Tuba City