Sheriff: Gunshots fired into Arizona deputy's home narrowly missed sleeping 4 year old

By Brent Corrado
Crime and Public Safety
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A multi-agency investigation is underway in Prescott Valley after authorities say a suspect fired gunshots into the home of a deputy, narrowly missing a sleeping child.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 at a home located near State Route 69 and Robert Road.

One of the fired rounds passed directly over the head of the sleeping child. Fortunately, no one was injured.

"This was not just an attack on law enforcement and one of our deputies, but a cowardly act against his young family," Sheriff Scott Mascher said in a statement. "Several local law enforcement agencies are working this incident and using whatever means available to find, arrest, and prosecute this assailant. Silent Witness has offered a minimum $6000 reward for tips and I want the coward to know that we will find you and bring you to justice. You can run, but we will get you."

A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspected shooter.

Authorities ask for anyone with information on suspicious activity that happened in the area of Mountain Valley skate park between midnight and 3 a.m. to call 928-772-5108 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

