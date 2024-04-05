Double shooting and crash in Laveen leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

Police say one person is dead and another is injured following a double shooting and crash in Laveen on Friday.

The incident began just after 6:30 a.m. on April 5 near 51st and Southern Avenues when officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Shortly after, officers learned that a car had crashed into a nearby home. Once at the scene, officers found a man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive. He was not identified.

Traffic in both areas is shut down due to the investigations.

No further details have been released.

Map of where the incidents happened