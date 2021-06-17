Shooting leads to crash on I-17 in Phoenix

A man was shot while driving along Interstate 17 in Phoenix late Wednesday night and police are now searching for the suspect.

According to Phoenix Police, the victim was driving near I-17 and Bell Road at about 10:30 p.m. when he got into an altercation with another driver. The victim was shot and crashed into another vehicle.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and "there were no serious injuries as a result of the collision," police said on June 17.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Northbound I-17 was closed due to the investigation but has since reopened.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151.

