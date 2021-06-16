Couple saddened by loss of retirement property in Telegraph Fire

The Telegraph Fire is still growing to the south, past the community of El Capitan.

So far, four homes in the El Capitan area have been destroyed. For two people impacted by fire's destruction, they are staying optimistic, despite losing everything they worked for.

Couple witnessed spread of wildfire

"We were so excited. We were just about finished with the remodel, and then this," said Todd Strawdinger.

Strawdinger and Tari Infante only enjoyed their dream home in El Capitan for a couple months. They are ready to retire on 40 acres of land, but instead, they are now taking shelter at Globe Middle School, after they evacuated from their home on June 14.

"There was a lot of smoke, a lot of flames. We were watching it roll down the hill toward us, and we could hear the sound of it. Sounded like a jet engine. It was scary. We were getting ash falling on us," said Infante.

Strawdinger and Infante got out just in time. Their home has been reduced to rubble and ash.

"We don't know if any living thing is left on our land. Do we rebuild and sit there and look at scorched land? We don't know," said Infante.

Couple remains optimistic for the future

Firefighters tell us at one point, the fire traveled at six miles per hour when the wind hit its peak.

Infante and Strawdinger did come out with personal mementos, but wish they could gather so much more. They are grateful their pets are safe, and their hearts go out to other residents who lost everything.

"We still have each other, and we still have a chance to get back to where we were," said Strawdinger.

On June 17, Infante and Strawdinger will get to go see their home, or what's left of it, for the first time. They say that's when reality will hit them.

