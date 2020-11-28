Small Business Saturday showcases Valley businesses in downtown Glendale

Black Friday may have brought shoppers out to check out deals from major retailers, but Saturday marks Small Business Saturday - a chance for the mom-and-pop shops to shine.

In historic downtown Glendale this Nov. 28, visitors can shop for holiday gifts while supporting local businesses being showcased in the area.

“Every time you purchase a gift from an artisan in a local gallery and find that perfect handcrafted necklace in your favorite local boutique, you help to promote a vibrant community,” said Lorraine Zomok, president of the Historic Downtown Glendale Merchants Association and owner of Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures in a news release.

The Small Business Saturday event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and begins at the Arizona Information Center located inside Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures. The first 50 visitors will receive a free tote bag.

Attendees are also encouraged to stay into the evening to enjoy the 28th year of the Glendale Glitters holiday light display.

Learn more: https://visitdowntownglendale.com/

