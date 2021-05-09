Small plane crashes near Loop 202 in Chandler; 1 person injured

Chandler Police officials say one person was injured when a small plane crashed near the Loop 202 on the night of May 9.

According to a brief statement, the crash happened at the McClintock Drive overpass at Santan Freeway, which is located near Stellar Airpark.

Officials say a person inside the plane was taken to the hospital, but the person suffered no serious injuries. The FAA has been notified.

As a result of the crash, the Loop 202 Santan Freeway offramp at McClintock Drive was closed but has reopened.

