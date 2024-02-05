Snowbird who suffered cardiac arrested saved by friends during Mesa pickleball match

A day at the pickleball court almost turned deadly for a snowbird in the Phoenix area, but thanks to friends who jumped into action, the man lived to tell the story on what happened.

"If I hadn’t been at the pickleball court, this would've happened somewhere else," said Russ Christianson. "I don’t know if I’d be here today."

On Dec. 9, 2023, Christianson was on the pickleball court at the Sun Lakes retirement community in Mesa, playing a game with Brad Kircher against Lorna Bagg and Pat Kilburn.

"We were playing the game. I was serving, next thing I knew, I woke up in a hospital," said Christianson.

Christianson had a cardiac arrest.

"He was complaining of heartburn. We played a few rounds and he was still complaining," said Kircher.

That was when they knew to keep an eye on Christianson.

"I heard a paddle hit the ground," Kircher recounted. "I walked over and I got down, and yeah, I could see he was unconscious and he was gagging, so I thought he was choking. So, we rolled him over, and then Lorna showed up."

"I didn’t even see him," Bagg recounted. "I just heard someone shouting ‘Russ is down.’"

Bagg immediately started running to grab the AED.

"We got the AED set up and shocked him twice," Bagg said. "The first time, continued CPR, and the second time, the shock worked."

"I never carry my phone down here, but I happen to have it," said Kilburn. "It was meant to be. Had it right in my hand, and I called 911."

Christianson has played pickleball for 16 years. He now has a pacemaker, but he's not letting that stop him. He's now healthy, and hopes his story is a learning lesson for others.