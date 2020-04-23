Soaring unemployment numbers during COVID-19 pandemic add to challenges faced by recent graduates

As unemployment numbers continue to rise across the country and in Arizona, it also means a tough time for jobseekers, especially for those entering the workforce after completing their education.

"We are probably already on our way to a 10% unemployment rate," said Karen Stafford, President of the Employers Council in Arizona.

Stafford says the main jobs she is seeing on the market are groceries, health care, logistics, and distribution. Even if that is not your dream job, Stafford says it is worth considering, in order to gain skills.

"It may not be an ideal position, but it does show you can dive in be a part of economic recovery by getting a position," said Stafford. "You may find out it’s a great organization. You can move up within it when the economy starts to rebound."

Some organizations are looking for ways to make it easier for college graduates. On top of transferring thousands of classes to a virtual experience. the Maricopa County Community College District is connecting the students and the public with jobs right now.

"We have partnered with the city and county, talking with leadership to ensure we can connect those students into job opportunities, and shortcut the ability for people who are seeking employment," said Darcy Renfro, Chief Workforce and Economic Development Officer for the Maricopa County Community College District.

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

Advertisement

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related stories

Frustration grows as people unemployed continue to face problems with unemployment applications

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19