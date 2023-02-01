The biggest musical acts coming to Arizona in 2023

The nation is abuzz with the news that Rihanna is headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, and dozens of other famous music superstars are set to come down to the Valley that weekend - but it only gets better this year.

Here are some of the biggest musical acts coming down to Phoenix in 2023:

March 17, 18 - Taylor Swift

"The Eras Tour kicks off at State Farm Stadium Friday, March 17 with a second show Saturday, March 18!"

Featuring Paramore & GAYLE

State Farm Stadium, Glendale

May 6 - George Strait

"Fans of George Strait will only have six opportunities to see the King of Country live in 2023 - and he's headlining State Farm Stadium on Saturday, May 6!"

Featuring Chris Stapleton

State Farm Stadium, Glendale

May 9 - Lil Wayne

Tunechi is making his way to Phoenix for with "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour on May 9.

The Van Buren, Phoenix

May 14 - Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing their Global Stadium Tour to Arizona with Thundercat and The Strokes.

Featuring Thundercat, The Strokes

State Farm Stadium, Glendale

May 30 - Shania Twain

The country legend is making a stop in Arizona for her "Queen of Me" tour.

Featuring Hailey Whitters

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

June 7 - Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson and Ludacris are expected to put on a show in west Phoenix for their "Together Again" tour, Jackson's first tour in four years.

Featuring Ludacris

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

June 30 - Fall Out Boy

"So Much For (Tour) Dust hitting stadiums and amphitheaters this summer!"

Featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

July 22 - Madonna

"Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, rises to the challenge announcing The Celebration Tour which will be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years."

Footprint Center, Phoenix

August 24 - Beyoncé

Pop icon Beyoncé has just announced the launch of her widely-anticipated "Renaissance" world tour - and she's making a stop in Glendale.

State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Sept. 1, 3 - Metallica

"Metallica is back and heading out on their M72 World Tour, TWO NIGHTS, TWO DIFFERENT SETS, NO REPEAT WEEKEND!"

Featuring Pantera and MammothWVH on Sept. 1, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on Sept. 3

State Farm Stadium, Glendale

