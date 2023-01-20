Super Bowl LVII: Concerts happening in Phoenix area ahead of big game

Several big names in the music industry will be performing in the Valley in the days leading up to Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

February 9-10

Super Weekend

February 10

FanDuel Party

February 10

Shaq's Fun House

February 11

Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party

February 9-11

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Where: Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix

Featuring: Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, with special guest DJ Pee .Wee, Imagine Dragons, and Kane Brown

Tickets: https://www.superbowlmusicfest.com/

February 9-12

Super Bowl Experience

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park

Featuring: Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice

Cost: Free

More Super Bowl LVII coverage