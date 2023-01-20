Super Bowl LVII: Concerts happening in Phoenix area ahead of big game
PHOENIX - Several big names in the music industry will be performing in the Valley in the days leading up to Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
February 9-10
- Where: W Scottsdale
- Featuring: G-Eazy and Cardi B
- Tickets: https://cottontaillounge.com/sb2023/
February 10
- Where: Tempe Beach Park
- Featuring: The Killers
- Tickets: https://www.fanduel.com/fanduel-party
February 10
- Where: Talking Stick Resort
- Featuring: Diplo, Snoop Dogg, DJ Diesel, and Myles O'Neal
- Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/shaqsfunhouse/events/shaq-s-fun-house-big-game-weekend-phoenix-2023-56947
February 11
Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
- Where: Talking Stick Resort
- Featuring: The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly, Chantel Jeffries, and DJ Irie
- Tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/sitheparty/events/sports-illustrated-the-party-big-game-weekend-phoenix-2023-58245
February 9-11
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
- Where: Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix
- Featuring: Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, with special guest DJ Pee .Wee, Imagine Dragons, and Kane Brown
- Tickets: https://www.superbowlmusicfest.com/
February 9-12
- Where: Margaret T. Hance Park
- Featuring: Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice
- Cost: Free
