Speed, impairment factors in Peoria crash that killed pedestrian: police

Police are investigating a crash near a Peoria intersection that left a person dead.

The crash happened at around 10:41 p.m. on May 2 near 78th and Olive Avenues.

Investigators say a car was heading westbound on Olive Avenue when the driver hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. They were not identified.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the collision and is cooperating with investigators.

"Speed and Impairment are believed to [be] factors as a result of this collision," Peoria Police said.

Traffic in the area was shut down for several hours due to the investigation.

