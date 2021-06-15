Expand / Collapse search
SRP: Storm activity results in power outage for thousands of customers

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Monsoon storms begin in the East Valley

FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin has the latest on the first storm of the monsoon season for 2021.

PHOENIX - Officials with SRP say storm activity has resulted in power cuts to thousands of customers in the Far East Valley.

According to SRP's power outage page, about 2,983 customers have been left without power in the Apache Junction area. Power is expected to be restored to some of the areas by 12:15 a.m.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for Maricopa County until 9:45 p.m.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

