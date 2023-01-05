Statue of Arizona boy who inspired Make-A-Wish Foundation's creation stolen

Officials with the Make-A-Wish Foundation say one of their most prized items was stolen, and now, they need help getting it back.

The item that was stolen is the bronze statue of the first child they ever helped. That act inspired the creation of the non-profit, which began in Phoenix.

The statue was installed in 2018, and at around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 3, security cameras captured the moment when a light-colored car pulled in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation headquarters near Highland and State Route 51.

After the car pulled up, two people jump out, harnessed the statue, pulled it from the base, and loaded it into the trunk before driving away.

Mother of boy who led to Make-A-Wish Foundation's creation speaks out

Linda Pauling, mother of Christopher James Greicius. Greicius' story went on to inspire the creation of Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"A plea to anybody out there that knows anything, heard anything or saw anything, please contact your police department. Let us know where the statue is, so we may just get it back," said Linda Pauling.

For Pauling, getting the statue back means more to her than anything, as the statue is that of her child, 7-year-old Christopher James Greicius.

In 1980, Greicius was battling leukemia. A family friend knew he wanted to become a police officer, so he spoke with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, who made his wish come true by giving Greicius a helicopter ride and uniform. Greicius was even sworn in, becoming the state’s first and only Honorary DPS Officer.

Greicius passed away two days later, but his story inspired six people to form the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which has since grown to more than 52 chapters across the country, with 30 international affiliates.

"For me, it's every child that needs a wish. It’s hope, strength and joy. Hope that they are going to get their wish, strength when they get it, and joy from memories years to come," said Pauling.

Pauling said every time she visited the Make-A-Wish Foundation headquarters, she would give the statue a kiss, and leave a red rose.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact police.