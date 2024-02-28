Student brought gun to Buckeye high school, police say

Police are investigating after a student allegedly brought a gun to a high school in Buckeye on Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 12 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Youngker High School, which is located near Apache and Lower Buckeye Roads.

"The SRO located the student with the weapon and secured the weapon," police said. "Officers are at the school now speaking with the student and staff."

Police say there is no threat to the school and no one was hurt.

