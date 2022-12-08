Super Bowl LVII: Law enforcement meets to discuss security ahead of big game

Super Bowl LVII is a little more than two months away, but the game plan for security is in its final stages, and protecting one of the biggest sporting events in the world is no small task.

The NFL's own security team, the FBI, police, and EMT's packed a windowless room in the bowels of State Farm Stadium on Dec. 8, representing almost every safety acronym in the book.

The group will go over several security scenarios, with many snatched from previous real-world incidents. From shootings and bombings, to car accidents and cyber crimes.

Security goes beyond the game to two dozen other events across the Valley.

Don't be a target but do say something if you see something.

"Our local residents that will be enjoying some of the NFL Experience events, just pay attention," said NFL Security Chief Cathy Lanier. "You know, are there things that look out of place? Are there people that are acting suspiciously? Asking questions that are unusual? Those are the things that we want to make sure the public communicates.

The Super Bowl security team says they've been planning for this since the end of the last Super Bowl. They say every security detail is different because it's in a different venue that's in a different city. Technology is also changing day by day.

