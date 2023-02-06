Super Bowl LVII: Opening Night marks start of a week full of big game activities

Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023 marked the start of a week of events that will ultimately lead to the big event in the Phoenix area: the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Media from across the globe gathered at the Footprint Center in Downtown phoenix, asking Chiefs and Eagles players questions ahead of the match up.

Fans also gathered in the area.

"This is the 17th host city of the last 22 that I've been to," said Ron, a Denver Broncos fan who is also a self-proclaimed Super Bowl "superfan."

Ron doesn't usually go to the Big Game, but he came to the host city for the festivities.

"Everything is like super-sized!" said Ron.

Some fans, meanwhile, just gathered and had fun in the stands, like one person who dressed up like Santa Claus.

We asked "Santa" if he is picking a side in this matchup.

"There you go again with that! Don't you realize it determines how many cookies I'm going to get next year? I don't want one team mad at me!" said ‘Santa,’

After hearing from some of his favorite players, however, "Santa' has one message everyone can get behind.

"I can't wait for the game!" said ‘Santa.’

