Super Bowl LVII: State Farm Stadium field preps underway ahead of big game

Super Bowl LVII is just 12 days away and today, we're getting a first-hand look at one of the most important parts of the game – the turf at State Farm Stadium.

"We're basically at the halfway point," NFL Senior Director of Event Operations Eric Finkelstein said. "This is halftime for us in terms of our preparation, so we feel confident of where we are. We're tracking right where we should be."

One of the main focuses of the final preps – the field.

There's a crew of about 25 people from all across the country working around the clock to ensure the hybrid Bermuda, overseeded with Rye, is ready to perform at the highest level come game day.

"We're at a good point where we've got some of our paint work done," said Nick Pappas, NFL field services director. "We're going to continue to mow, continue to grow and fertilize as we need. Make sure the grass is only getting healthier and stronger for game day."

This grass has been growing for more than a year. It was brought in about two weeks ago. There will be daily maintenance – grooming, testing, and taking it outside for some sun.

All eyes will be on the grass, after all, it is one of the most critical parts of the game.

"Much like a player's cleats, pads, their nutrition all of those things, it's something they're interfacing with regularly while they're playing… and everyone here," Pappas said.

