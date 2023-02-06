Expand / Collapse search

Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open: Airports across the Valley busy with thousands of visitors

By
Published 
Super Bowl
FOX 10 Phoenix

Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open: Airports across the Valley busy with thousands of visitors

PHOENIX - Both fans of football and golf are landing in Phoenix for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open.

An estimated million people are expected to visit the Valley this week, many checking out the WM Phoenix open in Scottsdale.

"Meeting friends, having drinks, and watching people who can play golf far better than I can," said Joe Grimes about his visit.

Others are headed to the Super Bowl and all its events leading up to the big game.

"For me, it’s my 7th time," Sergio Platonoff said. Yes, his 7th Super Bowl, and he's not alone. Others with him have attended a few as well.

Travel at Sky Harbor will continue to soar as the days head towards the weekend. The FAA expects more than 4,000 additional take-offs and landings these next few days.

There will also be nearly 1,100 additional planes parked at eight airports across the Valley.

Arizona’s last Super Bowl in 2015, the Monday after the game was the busiest, with more than 180,000 passengers.

"This whole experience is going to be one of the best of our lives," a visitor said.

More reports:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Flights, drones, airspace restrictions during Super Bowl week

Fans can be fined thousands of dollars, or their drones can be confiscated if they cause public safety issues. The Federal Aviation Administration has some tips for those wanting to hit our skies as restrictions will be in place to keep everyone safe – and that includes planes too.

Super Bowl LVII: Officials working to ensure the big game leaves a lasting, positive impact on Arizona

2023's Super Bowl is expected to have a huge economic benefit for Arizona, but some are asking what can be done to ensure the game leaves a lasting impact on Arizona. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke with Gov. Katie Hobbs about that.

Glendale ranked 4th worst commute in the U.S.

Bad news for West Valley drivers: a new study by Smart Asset finds Glendale has one of the worst commutes in the country. It found roughly one in 10 workers commute for more than an hour in Glendale.

Authorities to have eyes on all things Super Bowl related this week

Super Bowl Week is here and thousands of people will be in the Phoenix metro area this week – not only for the game, but all the celebrity-filled parties and big events leading up to the big game. Hundreds of thousands of people will be partying it up in the Valley of the Sun this week as Super Bowl events kick off. From downtown Phoenix, to Glendale, to Scottsdale, there’s a party or concert going on every day leading up to the big day.