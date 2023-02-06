Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open: Airports across the Valley busy with thousands of visitors

Both fans of football and golf are landing in Phoenix for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open.

An estimated million people are expected to visit the Valley this week, many checking out the WM Phoenix open in Scottsdale.

"Meeting friends, having drinks, and watching people who can play golf far better than I can," said Joe Grimes about his visit.

Others are headed to the Super Bowl and all its events leading up to the big game.

"For me, it’s my 7th time," Sergio Platonoff said. Yes, his 7th Super Bowl, and he's not alone. Others with him have attended a few as well.

Travel at Sky Harbor will continue to soar as the days head towards the weekend. The FAA expects more than 4,000 additional take-offs and landings these next few days.

There will also be nearly 1,100 additional planes parked at eight airports across the Valley.

Arizona’s last Super Bowl in 2015, the Monday after the game was the busiest, with more than 180,000 passengers.

"This whole experience is going to be one of the best of our lives," a visitor said.

More reports:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: