Supreme Court hears arguments in Idaho abortion ban case

article

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about whether state bans on abortions during medical emergencies conflict with federal healthcare law after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Wednesday’s case comes from Idaho, which is among 14 states that now ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy with limited exceptions.

Some justices on the high court raised questions about whether Idaho’s law is putting the health of women at risk.

RELATED: One year without Roe v. Wade: Here's where abortion laws stand in your state

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration claims that federal healthcare law says hospitals should be allowed to terminate pregnancies in rare emergencies when a patient’s life or health is at serious risk.

Idaho argues that its abortion ban has exceptions for life-saving abortions but allowing it in more medical emergencies would turn hospitals into "abortion enclaves," the AP reported.

RELATED: Study pinpoints how many extra births occurred after Roe v Wade overturn

Additionally, Idaho claims that the Biden administration is misusing a healthcare law meant to ensure patients aren't turned away based on their ability to pay.

The Supreme Court has allowed the Idaho law to go into effect, even during emergencies, as the case played out.

RELATED: Nearly as many abortions happening in US every month as before Roe v. Wade was overturned: Report

According to the AP, doctors claim Idaho’s abortion ban has impacted emergency care. More women whose conditions are treated with abortions must now be flown out of state for care since doctors have to wait until they are close to death to provide abortions within the bounds of state law.

A ruling by the Supreme Court is expected by the end of June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.













