Surprise PD helps sisters who have a home without an AC unit: 'May God bless them'

The two most vulnerable groups during a heatwave are the homeless and the elderly, and police in Surprise went above and beyond during an "elderly heat check."

State and local health agencies say seniors spend about 90% of their time indoors and they’re more likely to take medication that makes it harder for their bodies to self-regulate.

That’s why when Surprise Police got this call, they knew they needed to act fast.

93-year-old Paula Martinez and her 87-year-old sister Linda were sweating inside their Surprise home that’s never been fitted with air conditioning. It even got around 114 degrees inside at one point.

"I don’t like the heat here," Paula said.

She didn’t know what to do and called the police.

"She was just asking for help, said it was hot and was asking for help," said Surprise Police Officer Garrett Sawell.

He's one of the officers who responded.

"It was just sweltering hot inside," he said.

MORE: Excessive Heat Warning extended for Phoenix area through July 19

It was a call illuminating a problem across the Valley as seniors like Paula and Linda are more at risk in the heat.

A 2022 Maricopa County report revealed nearly two-thirds of all heat-associated deaths occurred among those 50 years or older.

"It was very clear. It was almost as hot as it was inside the house as it was outside," Surprise Police Sgt. Ashley Vazquez said.

She and Sawell sprung into action.

"One sister said ‘we could really use some water, but I’m really craving a Coca-Cola.’ I said, ‘that’s easy, I can do that,’" Sawell said.

Surprise Fire came to help, too.

The women were transported to the senior center to cool down as officers did some shopping.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

"We were able to purchase them an AC unit, and some standing fans," Vazquez said.

A cool surprise and an act of kindness.

"May God bless them," Linda said.

"They’re our angels, they’ve been helping a lot … " Paula said.

Suprise Police say they will continue to check on Paula and Linda.

If you or someone you know is a senior struggling with hot conditions and are needing help, you can call 602-285-1800, a nonprofit for senior living and they can assist you.