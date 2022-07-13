Surprise police look for man connected to string of burglaries

A man is wanted by Surprise police after businesses in the city were hit by a string of burglaries back in February.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to be involved in five different burglaries, and mostly small businesses were targeted.

"This individual usually takes cash or property he can easily carry," police said.

The alleged burglar was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s. He was seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surprise PD at (623) 222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS (8477).