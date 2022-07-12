Newborn baby found dead in Phoenix, police investigating

Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead on July 12 in Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded to the scene early Tuesday morning near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road after receiving reports of the remains of a newborn child.

"Homicide detectives responded to the area where they processed the scene, looked for evidence, and interview witnesses," Sgt. Philip Krynsky said.

Police did not specify exactly where the baby's remains were found, only saying the body was found "in an open area."

Last March, the remains of an infant were found in the bathroom of a McDonald's nearby. A woman was seen on surveillance video leaving the bathroom before the baby was found. She still hasn't been found.

If you have any information on either case, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Phoenix Police cruiser

