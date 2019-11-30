Suspect arrested following high-speed pursuit in the Los Angeles area
article
LOS ANGELES - Authorities in the Los Angeles area were involved in a pursuit that reached over 100 mph at certain points, according to measurements by SkyFOX.
The chase, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, started in the East Los Angeles area, and involved a white four-door vehicle. At times, the vehicle almost lost control.
The chase came to an end with the suspect being placed under arrest at a surface street intersection.