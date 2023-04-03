Suspect arrested in man's murder in Laveen

A suspect has been arrested after a man died after being found shot in Laveen.

According to Phoenix Police, just after 11:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to 51st Avenue and Baseline Road for a shooting. Once at the scene, officers found a man in his mid-20s lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

On Monday, police said that 36-year-old Joseph Aguilar was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: