Suspect captured after murdering a Phoenix man, police say

A man is behind bars after police say he murdered a Phoenix man early in the morning on April 28.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. near Cave Creek and Bell roads in a residential neighborhood.

Police say Ruben Silva, 49, killed Viorel Botos, 38, after shooting him and then quickly left the scene.

On May 22, police announced Silva's arrest saying, "After weeks of tirelessly working this case, the homicide unit established probable cause for 49-year-old Ruben Silva regarding this case. On May 22, 2023 Silva was located and arrested. He was ultimately booked on multiple charges to include murder."

Detectives continue working on this case as we don't yet know what led up to the killing.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Where the incident happened: