Suspect injured after being shot by Phoenix Police: What we know

The Phoenix Police Department says it's investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured a suspect Monday night.

The shooting happened near 20th and Jefferson streets around 8:15 p.m on July 17. No officers were hurt.

"Suspect was struck and currently receiving medical care," police said. The suspect's condition isn't known.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting.

No more information is available.

Map of where the shooting happened: